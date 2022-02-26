Russian forces disable 118 military facilities in Ukraine: Defense Ministry

-
ALSO READ
800 casualties among Russian forces, claims Ukraine defence ministry
Vladimir Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate
LIVE: US sanctions Russia's Putin, top officials over Ukraine invasion
-
The Russian Defense Ministry has said the Russian Armed Forces have disabled 118 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
Eleven military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centres of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and 36 radar stations were among the facilities put out of order, the Ministry's Zvezda broadcaster reported, citing Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.
Five combat aircraft, a helicopter and five drones of Ukraine have been shot down and dozens of vehicles have been destroyed so far, he added.
Konashenkov confirmed the Russian control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, noting that soldiers of both sides have agreed to jointly protect the power units and the sarcophagus.
The radioactive background in the area of the nuclear power plant is normal, he said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's armed forces to "treat Ukrainian troops with respect" and create safety corridors for those servicemen who "have laid down their arms," according to the Spokesman.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised "a special military operation" in Donbas, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
Later on Friday, the Ministry reported 83 facilities were disabled during the operation.
--IANS
int/khz/
-
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU