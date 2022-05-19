Canada's inflation hits 6.8% in April, highest since January 1991

Canada's consumer prices rose 6.8 per cent year-over-year in April, a slight increase from 6.7 per cent in March, Statistics said.

The year-over-year increase in April was largely driven by food and shelter prices. Gas prices increased at a slower pace in April compared with March, moderating the acceleration of the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April, the national statistical office added on Wednesday.

Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 5.8 per cent year-over-year in April, after a 5.5 per cent gain in March. This was the fastest pace since the introduction of the all-items, excluding gasoline special aggregate in 1999, according to the agency.

"There's no respite yet for Canadian consumers when it comes to inflationary pressures," Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Economist, Andrew Grantham said.

However, after that, signs of a slowing in the domestic and home-grown inflationary pressures should slow down the pace of rate hikes, Grantham said.

