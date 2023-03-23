Canada's population breaks record: Here's how you can apply for Canadian PR

Canada’s population broke records and grew by a million people over a period of one year. The Canadian population grew 2.7% in 2022, the fastest growth among advanced economies and on par with African nations.

95.5% of people are migrants

added a record 1,050,110 people to the population, and now the total population count reached 39,566,248, as reported by Statistics on Wednesday. The major part of the increase is due to migrations, which accounted for 95.5% of the growth.

It is the first such occasion when an immigration-friendly nation grew by a million in a year. The Statistics agency reported that if the nation grows at the same pace, it will double its population in the next 26 years.

This rapid growth in Canada's population is a result of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to add half-a-million population every year. The Canadian government believes that they need to grow its immigration target to expand the workforce and boost its economic growth. At the same time, they are also threatening to worsen the housing shortages and healthcare workers.

Positive impact on Canada's economy

Recent polls by Nanos Research Group revealed that 52% of respondents believe that Trudeau’s plan will have a positive impact on the Canadian economy. On the other hand, 38% of respondents believe that it will have a negative impact.

The rapid growth of the population via open door policy gained broad public support leading many people to leave for major cities in search of affordable housing elsewhere amid population growth in urban centres.

The warm welcome by is attracting people to relocate to Canada.

How can you apply for Canadian PR?

If you are certain to apply for Canadian PR, here are all the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Get ready with all your important documents, which include, ECA (Educational Credential Assessment) and English/French language ability test results at the time of submitting your profile.

Step 2: Make sure that you score at least minimum points. For example, if you are applying through the Express entry-FSW category, you need to score a minimum of 67 points out of 100.

Step 3: Submit your Expression of Interest (EOI) profile based on the immigration program you are applying to.

Step 4: Get an Invitation to Apply (ITA) from the program you have applied for.

Step 5: After receiving ITA, get ready with all the required documents to submit your profile.

Step 6: Get your medical certificate together with your Police Clearance Certification (PCC) and submit your application.

Step 7: After all the documentation process, the concerned immigration officer will verify your documents.

Step 8: Once the Officer approves your documents, you will get a confirmation PR and Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR) document.

Usually, it takes around 6 to 8 months, however, it also depends on the immigration program you are applying to along with some other important factors.