JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Hackers targeting Covid-19 vaccine cold chain through phishing, warns IBM
Business Standard

Chevron cuts spending plans again, sets 2021 budget of $14 billion

The company said it now expects its total capital and exploratory budget through 2025 to be between $14 billion and $16 billion, down from an earlier forecast of between $19 billion and $22 billion.

Topics
CHEVRON | oil and gas | Capex

Reuters 

chevron
Representational image of Chevron

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Thursday cut billions more off its long-term capital and exploratory budget after completing a major restructuring of its operations as it seeks to preserve its dividend.

The company said it now expects its total capital and exploratory budget through 2025 to be between $14 billion and $16 billion, down from an earlier forecast of between $19 billion and $22 billion.

It also said that despite the reduction to the overall budget, it expects to be able to raise investment in the Permian and other shale basins, helped by an anticipated drop in capital needed for a major expansion in Kazakhstan.

The company set its 2021 budget at $14 billion, with $11.5 billion earmarked for oil exploration and production.

Chevron was among the first U.S. oil and gas majors to slash spending plans this year after the coronavirus pandemic's impact on demand helped spark a collapse in oil prices, making companies focus on preserving cash instead of drilling more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.