Trump may sign bill that could prevent Chinese firms from listing in US

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President is expected to sign a bill that could prevent some Chinese from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, the said on Wednesday.

The bill, which passed the Senate earlier this year and was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, could hit such as Alibaba, tech firm Pinduoduo Inc and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd..

If signed into law, the measure would give Chinese listed on U.S. exchanges three years to comply with U.S. auditing rules before being removed from U.S. markets.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

