JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Gold prices fall 1-week low on firm US dollar, rebounding treasury yields

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022 - Stellantis CEO
Business Standard

Chile's Codelco plans India, SE Asia push to trim reliance on China

The firm will open a new office in Singapore to help lead the push around the region to deal with clients in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, among others

Topics
Chile | Companies | China

Reuters  |  SANTIAGO 

Chile's Codelco plans India, SE Asia push to trim reliance on China

Chile state mining company Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will seek to quadruple sales in Southeast Asia by 2023 and push further into the Indian market in an attempt to reduce a strong reliance on sales to China, the company told Reuters.

The firm will open a new office in Singapore to help lead the push around the region to deal with clients in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, among others, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 21 2021. 20:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.