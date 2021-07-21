Johnson & Johnson forecasts $2.5 bn in Covid-19 vaccine sales this year

-
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast just $2.5 billion in 2021 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has fallen way behind rival shots from Pfizer and Moderna as the company deals with vaccine production issues and safety concerns.
J&J said it expects full-year sales of $91.3 billion-$92.1 billion this year from the rest of the business, and $93.8 billion to $94.6 billion including contribution from the single-dose vaccine.
The J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinations in hard-to-reach areas, is far behind on its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.
Use of the vaccine has also been linked to a very rare, potentially life-threatening blood-clotting condition. Last week, U.S. regulators added a warning to the vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder.
Pfizer Inc has forecast $26 billion in sales of its vaccine, while Moderna Inc has forecast $19.2 billion in vaccine sales this year. Both were approved in the United States last year, while the J&J shot was approved this year.
Both companies have said they expect to profit from their vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson has said it will make the vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
