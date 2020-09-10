China auto sales increase 6% in August, down 15.4% from year-ago period

China's car sales rose 6% in August over a year earlier as the industry's biggest market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but purchases for the year to date were off more than 15%, an industry group reported Thursday.

Sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans rose to 1.7 million, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 11.6% to 2.2 million.

for the first eight months of the year were down 15.4% at 11.3 million, an improvement from the first half's 22.4% contraction. Total vehicle sales were down 9.7% at 14.6 million.

Auto demand already was suffering before shut down factories and dealerships in February to fight the coronavirus. Consumers are uneasy about a slowing economy and a tariff war with Washington.

Last year's sales fell 9.6%, the second straight annual decline.

That has hurt global automakers that are looking to to propel sales growth. It also squeezes cash flow at a time when global and Chinese brands are spending billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales quotas.

August sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles rose 25.8% over a year earlier to 109,000. For the year to date, sales were off 26.4% at 596,000.

SUV sales rose 6.5% to 800,000. They were off 8.7% for the first eight months of the year at 5.2 million. Sedan sales gained 5.8% to 821,000. For the year to date, they fell 18.8% to 5.3 million.

