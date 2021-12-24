China cements rare earths dominance with new global giant

-
ALSO READ
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
Prospects for cement industry in FY22 look bright, says Kumar Birla
With Taliban in power, China eyes lucrative rare-earth mines in Afghanistan
Inflation comes for aluminum, as the everywhere metal surges
Icra cuts cement, road logistic growth outlook for FY22 due to second wave
-
China formed a rare-earths giant by merging some key producers, creating a behemoth that will strengthen its control over the global industry it has dominated for decades.
The group is formed through merging rare-earth units of government-owned companies including China Minmetals Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co., according to a stock exchange filing from China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. The new entity, China Rare-Earths Group, will speed the development of mines in the south, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Bloomberg News reported in September that China was planning to create two giants -- one in the country’s north and the other in the south, each focusing on a different subset of materials. China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing.
The move aims to better allocate resources, realize green development and upgrade deep-processing of the rare-earth sector, according to CCTV. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission will hold a 31.21% stake in the new group, while Chinalco, China Minmetals and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group will each own 20.33%, it said.
“This is part of a broader repositioning of Chinese industry to feed the supply chain for the coming years of electrification, and it’s a recognition that the supply chain is the key tool for success in the coming decade,” said Jim Litinsky, the CEO of MP Materials, which is the only U.S. producer of rare earths. “It’s great for the business in the sense that I think the West is increasingly realizing that there needs to be an integrated localized supply chain.”
China Minmetals Rare Earth surged as much as 8.5% in Shenzhen and Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. gained more than 5% in Shanghai.
The country’s dominance of the sector has been an increasing concern. The little-known materials were thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when China considered export controls as part of its trade war with the U.S., which relies on the country for 80% of its imports. While ultimately no restrictions were ever implemented, it highlighted the risks of being dependent on one country and spurred a raft of announcements from Western economies pledging to boost their rare-earths independence.
The latest round of consolidation follows restructuring efforts by Beijing that created six licensed groups in 2016. The government also controls production, granting annual quotas to the firms. This year’s volume has been set at 168,000 tons.
Rare earth prices have surged this year as demand outpaced supply, while a power shortage exacerbated disruptions and a broad rally in commodity prices increased production costs. Neodymium and praseodymium -- two elements used in permanent magnets -- have jumped to the highest in a decade.
“The new boom cycle is about the fact that in EV we’re going from low single-digit penetration to all vehicles in decades, so the amount of scale needed to be successful is enormous,” Litinsky said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU