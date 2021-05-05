China concerned as its companies get barred from 5G trials in India

-
ALSO READ
China says 16 local coronavirus vaccines are undergoing clinical trials
All data pertaining to Covid vaccine trials should be made public: PMSF
Covid-19: Plea in HC to waive clinical trials of foreign vaccines
NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
China approves Sinopharm's new coronavirus vaccine for clinical trials
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it was concerned that India had not allowed Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials in the country.
India will allow foreign mobile carriers to carry out 5G trials with equipment makers, New Delhi said on Tuesday, but did not name China's Huawei among the participants.
"Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contribution to India's infrastructure construction in telecommunications," Wang Xiaojian, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.
"To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment."
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Alasdair Pal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU