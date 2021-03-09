China: Dalian iron ore tumbles 10% as Tangshan curbs steel output

-
ALSO READ
Iron ore is this year's hottest commodity on China-fuelled surge
Selling few iron ore blocks infrequently creates artificial deficit: Jindal
Domestic iron ore supplies may take time to ease
Iron ore may stay elevated with robust Chinese demand, supply disruptions
Iron ore prices surge, but export curbs play spoilsport for Indian firms
-
Dalian iron ore futures fell by the 10% daily limit on Tuesday as anti-pollution restrictions in China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan crushed hopes of a pickup in demand for the raw material.
May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading at 1,031.50 yuan ($157.98) a tonne, shortly after tumbling 10% to 1,031 yuan, its weakest since Feb. 9.
Iron ore's front-month contract on the Singapore Exchange slid 7% to $155.65 a tonne, also the lowest since Feb. 9.
Tangshan in the smog-prone northern Chinese province of Hebei, which accounts for a quarter of steel output in the world's top producer of the manufacturing and construction material, issues pollution alerts from time to time restricting mills' operations.
While physical steel prices in China have rebounded after last month's Lunar New Year holidays, boosting demand for iron ore, "operating restrictions in Tangshan placed downward pressure at least sentimentally for the time being," said Richard Lu, a senior analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
Spot iron ore bound for China traded at $176 a tonne on Monday, near a peak of $179.50 hit last week, the highest level on record since 2012, based on SteelHome consultancy data available on Refinitiv Eikon screen.
"The market is exhibiting strong volatility" as expectations of robust steel demand during the spring months of April and May clashed with concerns about reduced iron ore consumption due to operating restrictions in Tangshan, Lu said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU