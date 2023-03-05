JUST IN
China expands defence budget by 7.2%, marking just 0.1% increase than 2022
Moody's downgrades long-deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks amid crisis
Pak increases interest rate by 300 bps to 20% amid rising inflation
Sri Lanka's central bank ready to adopt IMF programme within March
Recent earthquake caused damage worth $5.1 billion in Syria: World Bank
Lanka's central bank raises interest rates in anticipation of IMF bailout
China's central bank signals stable policy as economy rebounds
Cash-starved Pak to receive another $1.3 billion from ally China
G20 anti-graft meet: Delegates talk on cooperation for information sharing
EU postpones vote on combustion engine ban amid opposition from Germany
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Trump says an indictment would not hamper his third presidential campaign
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China expands defence budget by 7.2%, marking just 0.1% increase than 2022

China on Sunday announced a 7.2 per cent increase in its defence budget for the coming year, just 0.1 per cent higher than in 2022

Topics
China | Defence budget

AP  |  Beijing 

China flag
(Photo: Reuters)

China on Sunday announced a 7.2 per cent increase in its defence budget for the coming year, just .1 per cent higher than in 2022.

That marks the eighth consecutive year of single-digit percentage increases in what is now the world's second-largest military budget. The 2023 figure was given as 1.55 trillion yuan (USD 224 billion).

Along with the world's biggest standing army, China has the world's largest navy and recently launched its third aircraft carrier. According to the US, it also has the largest aviation force in the Indo-Pacific, with more than half of its fighter planes consisting of fourth or fifth generation models.

China also boasts a massive stockpile of missiles, along with stealth aircraft, bombers capable of delivering nuclear weapons, advanced surface ships and nuclear powered submarines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.