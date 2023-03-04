JUST IN
Lanka's central bank raises interest rates in anticipation of IMF bailout
China's central bank signals stable policy as economy rebounds
Cash-starved Pak to receive another $1.3 billion from ally China
G20 anti-graft meet: Delegates talk on cooperation for information sharing
EU postpones vote on combustion engine ban amid opposition from Germany
Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in January, says ministry
Pakistan hikes policy rate by 300 basis points amid rising inflation
Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement
India, Italy share conviction in rule of law, human-centric vision: Meloni
Myanmar's trade with ASEAN countries tops $10.3 bn in 9 mths till Dec 2022
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Zoom abruptly fires president Greg Tomb 'without cause': Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lanka's central bank raises interest rates in anticipation of IMF bailout

Central bank Governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe said with the rate increase all "prior actions" have been fulfilled and he was hopeful of the IMF bailout being approved within this month

Topics
sri lanka | Central bank | repo rate

Reuters 

Lanka's central bank raises interest rates in anticipation of IMF bailout

Sri Lanka’s central bank raised interest rates in an unexpected move on Friday in a bid to help the country secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise its crisis-hit economy.

The bank raised its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points each to 15.50 per cent and 16.50 per cent, respectively, it said in a statement. The country is awaiting approval of a $2.9 billion IMF bailout package.

Central bank Governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe said with the rate increase all “prior actions” have been fulfilled and he was hopeful of the IMF bailout being approved within this month.

Despite the increase in rates, the central bank expects market rates will continue to reduce, while on the currency front the country will gradually move towards a market-driven exchange rate regime, Weerasinghe added.

Chart

Pak expects $1.3 bn from China’s ICBC

Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in coming days to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday. The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for its economy, which is facing crisis.

- Reuters

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 00:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.