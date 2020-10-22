China, Germany heading for superpower status as US influence wanes: Putin

-
ALSO READ
'Only language Putin understands': Germany asked to drop pipeline project
Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron discuss Navalny, Belarus, over phone
Russia supports stronger United Nations role in world affairs: Putin
Wielding power in Asia: US leads, China closes in and India falls behind
Navalny ally says Russian probe would show Putin responsible for poisoning
-
The era when the United States and Russia decided the world's most important questions is in the past, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, saying China and Germany were now heading for superpower status.
Addressing a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin suggested that the role of the United States had waned, along with that of Britain and France, while Beijing and Berlin - in terms of political and economic weight -- were heading for superpower status.
If Washington was not prepared to discuss global problems with Moscow, Russia stood ready to have that discussion with other nations, said Putin, who was speaking via video link.
He said Washington could no longer lay claim to exceptionalism and questioned why it would want to.
Ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 3, Putin said he hoped the new administration would be ready for dialogue on security and nuclear arms control.
Washington last week rejected a Russian proposal for an unconditional one-year extension of the last treaty limiting US and Russian strategic nuclear weapons deployment, calling the suggestion "a non-starter.
"The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010 is due to expire in February. It restricts the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States can deploy as well as the missiles and bombers that carry them.
Despite their differences, Moscow and Washington appear to be moving closer to a deal on New START.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU