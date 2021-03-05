China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8 per cent increase

-
ALSO READ
Security forces guarding Pak, China receive enhanced funds in Budget
Reading the defence budget tea leaves
Indian, Chinese defence ministers meet, no breakthrough on border face-off
Budget Byte: Can the GDP fall increase Budgetary share of defence forces?
Military sees small increase in budget even as China standoff simmers
-
China on Friday increased its defence budget to USD 209 billion, a 6.8 per cent hike compared to the last year.
The budget hike was announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the country's Parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).
Defending the increase, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the NPC, told media here that China's efforts to strengthen the national defence do not target or threaten any country.
Whether a country poses a threat to others depends on what kind of defence policy it pursues, he said, adding that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and adheres to a defence policy that is defensive in nature.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU