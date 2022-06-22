China launches new test satellite Tianxing-1 into space: Report

on Wednesday sent a new into space from the Jiuquan Launch Center in northwest .

The Tianxing-1 test was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 10:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

It was the 15th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

