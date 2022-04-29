China regulator says 14,684 Tesla models recalled for crash risk

-
ALSO READ
EV fires: Boom Motors recalls Corbett bikes, stops production temporarily
Tesla recalls over 475,000 US cars on technical defects: Report
Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in US over seat belt reminder alert
Teen hacker claims ability to control 25 Teslas in 13 nations
Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 vehicles as US agency increases scrutiny
-
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said on Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.
The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China.
The cars being recalled don't display the unit, such as miles or kilometres per hour, for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions, it said.
Earlier in April, the administration said Tesla was recalling 127,785 Model 3s due to potential problems with semiconductors that also could cause accidents.
This latest recall affects 1,850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 of the same model made in China, manufactured from January 12, 2019-March 25, 2022.
The notice said Tesla Motors (Beijing) and Tesla (Shanghai) will upgrade software of the vehicles within the recall's scope for free using an over-the-air (OTA) technology, enabling owners of the cars to complete the process.
The company will contact owners of vehicles that cannot be upgraded that way so the upgrades can be done at Tesla service centres.
In June 2021, Tesla recalled more than 285,000 vehicles, including most of those made in China, to fix a software problem. That was followed by a recall of nearly 200,000 in December.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU