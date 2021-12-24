JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Russian President Putin puts blame on Germany for Europe gas crisis
Business Standard

China regulators nixes deal with Alibaba to share info, says report

Alibaba Cloud did not immediately report vulnerabilities in the popular, open-source logging framework Apache Log4j2 to China's telecommunications regulator

Topics
China | Alibaba | Companies

Bloomberg 

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China

Chinese regulators suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud Computing, a subsidiary of e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group, over accusations it failed to promptly report and address a cybersecurity vulnerability, according to state-backed media reports, on Wednesday.
.

Alibaba Cloud did not immediately report vulnerabilities in the popular, open-source logging framework Apache Log4j2 to China's telecommunications regulator, according to 21st Century Business Herald, citing a notice by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 24 2021. 01:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.