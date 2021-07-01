China's Didi Global to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

-
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday's U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said.
Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.
The announcement came as Didi, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, rose slightly on its U.S. debut, valuing it at $68.49 billion, in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.
Didi is also backed by technology companies Alibaba, Tencent and Uber.
