China's Didi Global to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global Inc will be added to Russell's global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday's U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said.

shares will be included in the All-World Index, the Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.

The announcement came as Didi, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, rose slightly on its U.S. debut, valuing it at $68.49 billion, in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

is also backed by technology companies Alibaba, Tencent and Uber.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

