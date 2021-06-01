China's factory outlook holds firm; manufacturing PMI at 51 in May

-
ALSO READ
Manufacturing boost: PLI looks to succeed where older schemes failed
India's factory activity falters in November as Covid-19 fears persist: PMI
Manufacturing activity loses pace in Nov, falls to three-month low: PMI
Factory orders, production rise at slowest rates in 8 months in April: PMI
India's manufacturing PMI loses steam slips to three-month low in November
-
A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry was little changed in May as soaring input prices weighed on smaller factories, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slowed slightly to 51 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, climbed to 55.2. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion in output.
The official manufacturing reading pointed to a stabilisation in output, with the fewer working days in the month compared to April possibly affecting the results. Recent rapid increases in commodity prices are weighing on the profitability of companies, especially those that purchase raw materials like metal ores or coal, while new orders from overseas fell into contraction territory.
Beijing wrecks IPO plans for high-flying education start-ups
China is escalating a crackdown on its online education sector, forcing once high-flying startups to mothball plans for multi-billion-dollar ipo this year. The education ministry plans to create a dedicated division to oversee all private education platforms for the first time, as per people familiar with the matter.
Beijing is zeroing in on tutoring startups that thrived when schools sent students home, then launched a marketing free-for-all regulators say is funnelling millions of kids into mind-numbing virtual classes with uncertain benefits.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU