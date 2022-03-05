China hikes defence budget by 7.1% to $230 bn from last yr's $ 209 bn

on Saturday hiked its annual by 7.1 per cent to $230 billion from last year's $209 billion.

The Chinese government has proposed the for the fiscal year 2022 at 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion), a 7.1 per cent year on year increase, state-run Daily reported quoting the draft budget proposals presented by Premier Li Keqiang to the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament on Saturday.

The hike is over three times that of India's of 5.25 trillion (about $70 billion) for 2022.

Last year, China's defence spending for the first time crossed $200 billion.

In 2021, the defence budget grew by 6.8 per cent to $209 billion.

In his work report presented to China's Parliament, Chinese Premier Li called for deepening comprehensive combat readiness from the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

He said the PLA needs to carry out military struggles in a resolute and flexible manner to defend the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

China's increase in this year's defence budget came amid the standoff at eastern Ladakh and its increasing political and military tensions with the US.

has the world's second-largest defence budget after the US.

