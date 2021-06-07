China's imports up 51% yoy in May, grow at fastest pace in a decade

-
ALSO READ
Republic Day LIVE: Military might, cultural diversity on display at parade
China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on founder Jack Ma
Alibaba's $10 bn buyback fails to halt stock dip as regulatory worry mounts
China moves to tighten scrutiny over credit rating industry
In pictures: Republic Day Celebrations across the nation
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations, customs data showed on Monday.
Exports in dollar terms grew 27.9% in May from a year earlier, slower than the 32.3% growth reported in April and missing analysts' forecast of 32.1%.
Imports increased 51.1% year-on-year last month, picking up from a 43.1% rise in April but slower than the 51.5% rise tipped by the Reuters poll. It was the fastest import growth since January 2011.
China posted a trade surplus of $45.53 billion for the month, wider than the $42.86 billion surplus in April but less than the $50.5 billion expected by analysts.
A brisk recovery in developed market demand and disruptions caused by COVID-19 in other manufacturing nations have strengthened China's exports, analysts said.
However, exporters are grappling with higher raw material and freight costs, logistics bottlenecks and a strengthening yuan, which diminishes trade competitiveness.
Prices for commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore and copper have surged this year, driven by easing pandemic lockdowns in many countries and ample global liquidity.
The currency extended its rally in recent weeks to near three-year highs against the dollar, while its strength has yet to dent China's trade surplus, but could further saddle U.S. consumers with higher prices.
The Biden administration is conducting a review of U.S.-China trade policy, ahead of the expiry of their Phase 1 deal at the end of 2021, which called for China to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, manufactured products.
Since President Joe Biden took office in January, China has increased engagement with U.S. trade and economic chiefs. China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, just days after talks with U.S. Trade chief Katherine Tai.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU