Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at Delhi's ITO: Police
Business Standard

In pictures: Republic Day Celebrations across the nation

India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations began with PM Modi paying homage to war heroes at National War Memorial

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ladakh

Ladakh
1 / 20
ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake, Ladakh

 

New Delhi

New Delhi
2 / 20
The Indian Navy Tableau takes part in the 72nd Republic Day Parade and Celebrations at Rajpath, New Delhi

 

Bhopal

Bhopal
3 / 20
Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma inspects the parade during 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the Lal Parade ground in Bhopal

 

Kolkata

Kolkata
4 / 20
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in conversation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata

 

Ladakh

Ladakh
5 / 20
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the 72nd Republic Day at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh

 

New Delhi

New Delhi
6 / 20
A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera displayed on the Gujarat tableau. Photo: ANI

 

Hyderabad

Hyderabad
7 / 20
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during 72nd Republic Day celebrations,at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad

 

Agartala

Agartala
8 / 20
School children perform during 72 Republic Day celebration at Agartala Assam Rifle Ground in Agartala

 

Mumbai

Mumbai
9 / 20
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and BMC building in Mumbai illuminated on the eve of Republic Day

 

Ladakh

Ladakh
10 / 20
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans marching with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh

 

Kashmir

Kashmir
11 / 20
Border Security Force personnel take position near the snow-covered border during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, near Line of Control in Kashmir

 

Vijayawada

Vijayawada
12 / 20
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inspects the parade during 72nd Republic Day celebrations, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, at Vijayawada

 

Srinagar

Srinagar
13 / 20
College girls take part in a culture programme during the Republic Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar

 

Patna

Patna
14 / 20
Jawans celebrate at the 72nd Republic Day function in Patna

 

Imphal

Imphal
15 / 20
Police personnel during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations inside Kangla in Imphal

 

Jabalpur

Jabalpur
16 / 20
Artists perform traditional dances during the 72nd Republic Day celebration at Pandit Ravishankar Shukla Stadium in Jabalpur

 

Itanagar

Itanagar
17 / 20
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra being felicitated by state Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar

 

Nagaon District

Nagaon District
18 / 20
People carry a 100-foot long Tricolour flag on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon District

 

Guwahati

Guwahati
19 / 20
Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi inspects the guard of honour during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati

 

New Delhi

New Delhi
20 / 20
Indian Army personnel take part in the 72nd Republic Day Parade and Celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi

 


First Published: Tue, January 26 2021. 17:09 IST

.