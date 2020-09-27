JUST IN
Belarus warns west against UN sanctions, says would be harmful for everyone
China's industrial profits grow 19.1% y-o-y in August to 612.81 bn yuan

China | Chinese economy | Industrial production

Reuters  |  SHANGHAI 

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew 19.1% year-on-year in August to 612.81 billion yuan, the statistics bureau said on Sunday, as the vast manufacturing sector extended its recovery from heavy coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year.

That compares with a 19.6% increase in July and is the fourth straight month of profit growth.

For January-August, industrial firms' profits fell 4.4% from a year earlier to 3.72 trillion yuan, better than the 8.1% decrease in the first seven months.

 

First Published: Sun, September 27 2020. 08:21 IST

