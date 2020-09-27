China's industrial profits grow 19.1% y-o-y in August to 612.81 bn yuan

-
ALSO READ
IIP contraction slows to 16.6% in June amid industrial activity relaxation
China industrial profits rise 11.5% in June, signal economic recovery
Industrial output at 4.5% in Feb, may shrink in March over Covid-19 crisis
Industrial production shrinks fifth month in a row, rate slows to 10.4%
Warehousing, industrial space demand to be hit due to Covid-19: Experts
-
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew 19.1% year-on-year in August to 612.81 billion yuan, the statistics bureau said on Sunday, as the vast manufacturing sector extended its recovery from heavy coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year.
That compares with a 19.6% increase in July and is the fourth straight month of profit growth.
For January-August, industrial firms' profits fell 4.4% from a year earlier to 3.72 trillion yuan, better than the 8.1% decrease in the first seven months.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU