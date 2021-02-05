China's Luckin Coffee seeks US Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection

-
ALSO READ
Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection as Covid pandemic takes toll
Tatas plan to buy V G Siddhartha's coffee plantations for Rs 1,500 crore
Little evidence coffee firms' sustainability efforts have impact: Report
US regulators consider rules that may trigger Chinese firms' delisting
When China watches you: Why India needs a personal data protection law
-
China's Luckin Coffee Inc, whose explosive growth was derailed last year by accounting fraud, said on Friday it is seeking protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The coffee chain said the Chapter 15 petition, which would facilitate the restructuring of its debts, is not expected to materially impact its day-to-day operations, and that its stores remain open.
Chapter 15 bankruptcy allows a foreign debtor to shield assets in the United States.
Xiamen-based Luckin had positioned itself as an ambitious home-grown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks Corp , but said last April that as much as 2.2 billion yuan ($340 million) in 2019 sales had been fabricated.
Luckin delisted from Nasdaq at the end of June last year after admitting to accounting fraud.
In December, it agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Commission a $180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges for "intentionally and materially" overstating its 2019 revenue and understating a net loss.
The company said that it continues to meet its ongoing business obligations and is paying suppliers and staff.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU