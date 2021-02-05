UnitedHealth Group names former Glaxo CEO Witty to lead company

-
ALSO READ
Health covers are not a last-resort offering
Star Health aims premium collection of Rs 10,000 cr in current fiscal
Covid-19 brings about shift in insurance preference; group biz on the rise
Digital health plan may make insurance products cheaper: Irdai member
Looking for insurance policies? Consider ones that waive health check-ups
-
UnitedHealth Group is promoting former GlaxoSmithKline leader Sir Andrew Witty to become the health insurance provider's next CEO immediately.
The company said Thursday that current CEO David Wichmann will retire, more than three years after being promoted from his role as company president.
The 56-year-old Witty had served as CEO of UnitedHealth's Optum segment and then became president of the parent company in November 2019. Before that, he ran the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline for several years.
Witty took a leave of absence last spring from UnitedHealth to help lead a World Health Organization push to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development. He returned at the end of the year.
UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the United States. It also has been growing the Optum segment Witty ran. That business operates one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.
UnitedHealth also named UnitedHealthcare leader Dirk McMahon its president and chief operating officer.
The leadership changes come a few weeks after UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter earnings that easily beat expectations on Wall Street. The company earned $15.4 billion last year after bringing in more than $200 billion in revenue.
Wichmann, 59, joined UnitedHealth in 1998 and became its CEO in September 2017.
Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. slipped 2% to $330.41 while broader markets climbed in Thursday afternoon trading.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU