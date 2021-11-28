China's mobile phone shipments reach 282 mln units in Jan-Oct, up 12% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2 driven by 1.4, G and C series
Indian PC Shipments at 4.5 mn in Q3CY21 in biggest ever single qtr dispatch
Telstra launches innovation centres in India to solve challenges in AI, IoT
Apple patents foldable device that can double as a Notebook-like product
Apple Mac, iPad shipments surge in India after online store opening: Report
-
China's mobile phone shipments stood at 282 million units in the first ten months of the year, up 12 per cent year on year, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).
In October, the country's mobile phone shipments surged 28.4 percent year on year to nearly 33.58 million units, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
A total of 26 new models were released last month, up 4 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.
The country's domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments last month. Their shipments topped 22.81 million units, making up 67.9 per cent of the total shipments, reports Xinhua news agency.
In the January-October period, shipments by domestic brands went up 9.2 percent year on year to reach 247 million units, according to the CAICT.
Meanwhile, shipments of 5G smartphones in China reached 167.5 million units in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total smartphone shipment throughout the year, according to global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).
In the fourth quarter last year, China shipped 60.1 million 5G handsets, data from IDC showed.
Last year, the country had shipped a total of 325.7 million units of smartphones, down 11.2 per cent year on year.
--IANS
wh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU