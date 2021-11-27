Cash-strapped Pak to get $3 bn from Saudi; to park money in central bank

-
ALSO READ
Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan govt for shifting inflation blame on IMF
Oppn party PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan
Imran Khan govt under fire for 'failing to control' Pakistan food prices
PML-N urges unrest over economic mess, says Imran govt costing Pak billions
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
-
Cash-strapped Pakistan will soon get USD 3 billion as loan from Saudi Arabia as the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an agreement to keep the amount in the country's central bank, media reports said on Saturday.
The Saudi government had promised to maintain a reserve of USD 3 billion at the State Bank of Pakistan, Geo News reported.
According to the agreement, the aid will remain in the SBP's deposit account for a year.
The SBP has finalised all arrangements and now everything is in place and the amount of the agreed deposit will be received within the next couple of days, official sources told The News.
The federal Cabinet approved the agreement to keep the USD 3 billion aid from Saudi Arabia in the SBP, the reports quoted an official document as saying.
The Cabinet approved the State Bank's retention of USD 3 billion from the Saudi Development Fund.
Pakistan's entire liquid foreign reserves, according to the central bank, stood at USD 22.773 billion as of November 19, according to Geo News.
The numbers indicate that the SBP held USD 16.254 billion in foreign reserves, while commercial banks kept USD 6.519 billion in net foreign reserves.
The SBP's reserves declined by USD 691 million to USD 16.254 billion during the week ended on November 19, primarily owing to external debt repayments.
According to sources, Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide USD 1.2 billion for the supply of refined Petroleum Oil Lubricants (POL) products, with the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) negotiating on behalf of the Pakistani government.
In response to questions, Muzammil Aslam, Spokesperson for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, said Pakistan was expecting to get USD 7 billion from just three sources over the next 60 days.
These include USD 3 billion in deposits from Saudi Arabia, a USD 1.2 billion Saudi Oil Facility with deferred payments, a USD 800 million Islamic Development Bank oil facility, USD 1 billion raised through the issuance of Sukuk bonds, and USD 1 billion from the IMF.
All of these dollar inflows, he said, would be sufficient to alleviate pressure on existing import bills of the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU