Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2 driven by 1.4, G and C series

-
ALSO READ
Nokia 5.4 review: Striking design, clutter-free UI the only saving grace
HMD Global's new Nokia C20 set for India launch today: Check details here
Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook, citing strong second quarter
Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup
Top Headlines: Handset shops fall to Covid-19, truck rentals hit top gear
-
Nokia brand shipped nearly 12.8 million handsets in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, new data has showed.
In terms of smartphones, Nokia Mobile did see an improvement in shipments of 36 per cent compared to Q1 2021, driven by the new Nokia 1.4, G and C series devices, according to Counterpoint Research.
In Q2 2021, the Nokia brand remained the second biggest brand in terms of market share on the feature phone market.
Nokia Mobile grabbed 18 per cent of the feature phone market share.
The number of shipped feature phones decreased compared to previous quarter by 8 per cent, meaning nearly 10.1 million units were shipped.
Global smartphone shipments declined by 7 per cent QoQ in Q2 2021, primarily due to ongoing component shortages as well as the implementation or extension of COVID-19 restrictions across Asia and Europe.
Nearly 329 million units were shipped in Q2.
Shipments, however, grew by 19 per cent YoY as inoculation rates increased in several major economies preventing the need for lockdowns as stringent as those seen in the same quarter of last year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU