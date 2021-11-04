China's nonferrous group suggests commercial reserves for metals: Report

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
India imports bauxite worth Rs 390 crore until Jun 10: IIVCC
US dollar share of global foreign exchange reserves drops to 25-year low
Next oil reserves plan by Sept, to see Rs 14K-crore investment: ISPRL
-
China should improve its capability to secure nickel and cobalt resources and set up commercial reserves for the metals, the Shanghai Securities News (SSN) reported on Thursday, citing an official with the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.
The world's top metals consumer still heavily relies on imported resources of the metals.
China's domestic nickel and cobalt production only accounts for 5% and 2%, respectively, of its total consumption, SSN quoted Wang Jian, the vice chairman of the association, at an industry conference this week.
Chinese firms have stepped up overseas investments, including China Molybdenum Co in the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as stainless and nickel giant Tsingshan Group and Huayou Cobalt in Indonesia.
However, the single source of imported materials leaves hidden risks of "putting all eggs in one basket", according to Wang.
He suggested the industry should "explore the establishment of commercial reserves of nickel and cobalt" and form a system that "combines strategic reserves and commercial reserves".
China has built vast reserves ranging from metals and oils to agriculture products, and releases reserves when market sees big fluctuations so as to stabilise prices and protect downstream sectors.
The amount of its stockpiles was not publicly known. Some major cobalt producers last year were asked by the authority to submit proposals to sell their metal to the state, according to sources.
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU