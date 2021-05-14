Forex reserves rises by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves jump $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion: RBI data
With $590 bn forex reserves in kitty, India now 'net creditor': MoS Thakur
India's forex reserves increase by $689 million to $584.55 billion
Forex reserves down by $249 million to $583.697 billion
Foreign exchange reserves decline by $290 million to $580.84 billion
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.444 billion to USD 589.465 billion in the week ended May 7, 2021, RBI data showed.
In the previous week ended April 30, 2021, the reserves had risen by USD 3.913 billion to USD 588.02 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.
During the reporting week ended May 7, 2021, the increase in reserves was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCA rose by USD 434 million to USD 546.493 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves surged by USD 1.016 billion to USD 36.48 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by USD 4 million to USD 1.503 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 1 million to USD 4.989 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU