JUST IN
China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project
Russia blinks, says will resume participation in Ukraine grain deal
UK PM Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit
US job openings hit 10.7 mn despite Fed Reserve's attempt to cool economy
China's property debt crisis enters new phase as bond havens crumble
China's Covid-19 restrictions hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney
Inflation hits new record 10.7% in Europe, slowing economy: Report
US suggests EU consider using export controls to target China: Report
Mideast, North Africa economies resilient, inflation to slow growth: IMF
China's economy weakens, signs point to more strain ahead amid Covid curbs
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
TikTok tells European users that its staff in China can access their data
Business Standard

China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project

The two nations agreed to get started on the Main Line-1, according to a statement from Sharif's office, which described it as "a project of strategic importance"

Topics
China | Pakistan  | China-Pakistan

Agencies 

China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.

The two nations agreed to get started on the Main Line-1, according to a statement from Sharif’s office, which described it as “a project of strategic importance.” China will continue to support Pakistan as it tries to stabilise its financial situation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping.

Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods hit the country this summer, causing it an estimated $30 billion or more in losses. Pakistan was expected to seek debt relief from China, particularly the rolling over of bilateral debt of around $23 billion.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.