China says US warning to firms in Xinjiang hurt global supply chain

-
ALSO READ
China deploys 20,000 troops along LAC; India wary of division in Xinjiang
'Stop interfering': China threatens to retaliate against fresh US sanctions
US sanctions Chinese officials over repression of minorities in Xinjiang
Talks between India, China on Hot Spring disengagement break down
China and the US push in West Asia
-
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that the United States' "warning" to US companies working in the western Xinjiang region had destabilised the global supply chain.
The US State Department told top American companies including Walmart Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc this month that there were risks in maintaining supply chains associated with what it described as rights abuses in Xinjiang.
China's commerce ministry said the US move had also affected the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
China would take necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese firms, the ministry said in its statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU