China says US warning to firms in Xinjiang hurt global supply chain

China's commerce ministry said the US move had also affected the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters  |  Beijing 

China would take necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese firms, the ministry said

China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that the United States' "warning" to US companies working in the western Xinjiang region had destabilised the global supply chain.

The US State Department told top American companies including Walmart Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc this month that there were risks in maintaining supply chains associated with what it described as rights abuses in Xinjiang.

China's commerce ministry said the US move had also affected the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

China would take necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese firms, the ministry said in its statement.
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 19:59 IST

