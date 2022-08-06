China simulating attack on main island in drills over Pelosi trip: Taiwan

said China’s drills on Saturday appeared to be simulating an attack on its main island, as Chinese warplanes and warships crossed the strait’s median line in a continued show of force.



The Taiwanese army responded by issuing radio warnings, sending air patrols and naval ships, and deploying land-base missile systems, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

is carrying out its most provocative drills in decades in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to this week. It has also likely fired missiles over the island of 23 million people, sent warships across the Strait’s median line and waves of warplanes across the US-defined boundary.





The Taiwanese Maritime & Port Bureau on Thursday told ships to avoid designated areas around the island until Aug. 8 in waters to the east of the island.

Beijing has denounced the visit by Pelosi -- second in the presidential line of succession -- as a violation of the US pledge 50 years ago not to formally recognize the government of Taiwan, which claims as its territory. It announced on Friday it would cut off defense talks with the US.