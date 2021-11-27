China steps up pressure on tech with draft online advertising rules

China's market regulator proposed new rules that would increase online oversight, including stipulating that adverts should not affect normal internet use or mislead users.

Search giant Baidu and game publisher Tencent Holdings warned during recent quarterly results that the short-term outlook for sales looked weak, impacted by Covid and China's regulatory crackdown.

The proposed rules call on platform operators to establish a system for registering and reviewing advertisers and adverts, and "monitor and inspect the content of advertisements displayed and published by using its information services."

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)