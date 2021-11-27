China steps up pressure on tech with draft online advertising rules

-
ALSO READ
UK to ban junk food TV adverts before 9pm in child obesity campaign
Television advertising resilient in May, volumes rise 64% YoY: BARC data
ASCI launches 'Advertising Advice' for brands to check code violation
Display risk factors prominently in IPO adverts: Sebi to investment bankers
There are 356 million mobile video viewers in India, says report
-
China's market regulator proposed new rules that would increase online advertising oversight, including stipulating that adverts should not affect normal internet use or mislead users.
Search giant Baidu and game publisher Tencent Holdings warned during recent quarterly results that the short-term outlook for advertising sales looked weak, impacted by Covid and China's regulatory crackdown.
The proposed rules call on platform operators to establish a system for registering and reviewing advertisers and adverts, and "monitor and inspect the content of advertisements displayed and published by using its information services."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU