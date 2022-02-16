China to work with Asian nations to grow use of local currencies in trade

-
ALSO READ
G20 to warn on spillover from rate tightening in key meeting in Jakarta
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
G20 agriculture ministers commit to better ensure sustainable food systems
G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
G20 Summit 'fruitful' in addressing issues of global importance: PM Modi
-
China will work with Asian countries to beef up use of local currencies in trade and investment, Yi Gang, the governor of the central bank, said on Wednesday, as part of plans to strengthen regional economic resilience.
Recent years' progress by emerging Asian nations in using local currencies in trade and investment has strengthened the region's financial safety net against external shocks, Yi told an event of the G20 grouping.
"Emerging markets should improve their resilience," Yi said by video at the event hosted by Indonesia. "This is where regional co-operation has a key role to play." Bilateral currency swaps among the ASEAN regional grouping, China, Japan and South Korea have reached $380 billion, he said.
Last month, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended a bilateral currency swap pact with Bank Indonesia for three years to deepen financial cooperation and promote investment.
"Central banks from advanced economies should continue to enhance market communications," Yi added, as this would help mitigate the spillover effect at a time of greater risks to emerging economies from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economists believe China and other emerging economies could face the risk of capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten policy.
A Reuters poll showed the Fed will kick off its tightening cycle in March, with an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation.
China will keep its accommodative monetary policy flexible, as economic growth is likely to return to its potential rate this year, Yi added.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU