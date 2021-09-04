Chinese finance regulators vow tighter supervision, new rules

-
ALSO READ
Fine, thank you, says Alibaba Group after China's $2.8-billion penalty
ByteDance hires thousands to challenge e-commerce king Alibaba
Coronavirus: Singapore's hot housing market faces risk of cooling curbs
China moves to tighten scrutiny over credit rating industry
Venezuelan oil, masked as Malaysian, rushes into China before fuel tax
-
Chinese officials pledged to tighten supervision in the financial services industry, suggesting a recent regulatory onslaught on the private sector that sent shockwaves globally is not over yet.
The central bank will close loopholes in its financial technology regulation, and include all types of financial institutions, services and products into its prudential supervision framework, Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the China International Finance Annual Forum in Beijing Saturday. Authorities will also boost foreign exchange market supervision at macro and micro levels, he said without elaborating.
“We will enhance the effectiveness and professionalism of financial regulation, build all kinds of firewalls to resolutely prevent systemic risks,” Chen said.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission will improve its regulations for companies seeking overseas listings, and enhance channels for foreign investors to participate in China’s onshore securities futures market, Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at the same forum.
Investors have endured significant losses this year with the nation’s benchmark CSI 300 Index down about 16% from its February high, making it among the worst-performing major gauges in Asia this year.
China is moving to plug a gap that’s for decades allowed technology giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to sidestep restrictions on foreign investment. In July, regulators proposed rules that would require nearly all companies seeking to list in foreign countries to undergo a cybersecurity review.
The securities regulator has communicated with foreign investors on the recent plunge in overseas-listed Chinese stocks, triggered by a spate of surprise crackdowns on industries from private tutoring to Internet platforms, Fang said. The investors believed they have under-allocated Chinese assets, he said.
Extreme easing policies by central banks in major developed economies over the pandemic have led to increasing financial fragility globally, said Zhou Liang, vice-chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, who was speaking on the same panel. The banking regulator will focus on preventing risks from foreign institutions’ “malicious” cross-border capital movement, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU