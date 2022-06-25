Chinese firm builds electric battery that enables 1,000-km on single charge

-
-
China's leading automotive lithium-ion battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), revealed a new battery that provides electric vehicles with a driving range of over 1,000 km on a single charge.
With the third generation of cell-to-pack (CTP) technology, the battery named Qilin, or CTP 3.0 battery, has a volume utilisation efficiency of 72 percent and an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg for ternary battery systems, giving it the highest integration level in the world, according to CATL.
The battery is named after a legendary creature named 'Qilin' in Chinese mythology, reports Xinhua news agency.
Qilin batteries are expected to go into mass production and arrive on the market in 2023, according to CATL.
By directly integrating cells into packs without modules, CTP technology improves system energy density, simplifies manufacturing and helps reduce costs. Besides, the CTP 3.0 battery features improvements in service life, safety, charging speeds and low-temperature performance.
The product's full-life-cycle reliability and resistance to shock and vibration are improved by the integrated energy unit, which is composed of the cell and a multifunctional elastic interlayer.
The battery boasts thermal stability and safety, and is therefore compatible with materials of higher energy density in product upgrades.
In extreme circumstances, the cell can be cooled rapidly, thus preventing abnormal thermal conduction between cells. Meanwhile, charging takes just 10 minutes in fast mode.
