Clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Blinken

-
ALSO READ
UN chief 'concerned' at Russia's decision to send forces to Ukraine regions
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls end of war in Donabs his main goal
Putin, Scholz agree on need to avert war amid Ukraine tensions
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
-
Strongly condemning President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday said that this is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Putin signed decrees to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent.
The move was strongly condemned by the US, which said that the decision represents a complete rejection" of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements and directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy.
Blinken said that countries have an obligation not to recognise a new state created through the threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state's borders.
Russia's decision is yet another example of President Putin's flagrant disrespect for international law and norms, he said.
We strongly condemn President Putin's decision to recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent.
As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Blinken said in a statement.
President Joe Biden, he said, signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics regions of Ukraine.
We will continue to coordinate with Ukraine and our allies and partners to take appropriate steps in response to this unprovoked and unacceptable action by Russia, he said.
The Executive Order is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law. It is not directed at the people of Ukraine or the Ukrainian government and will allow humanitarian and other related activity to continue in these regions, Blinken said.
Our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for the government and people of Ukraine is unwavering. We stand with our Ukrainian partners in strongly condemning President Putin's announcement, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU