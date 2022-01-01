Ukrainian President Zelensky calls end of war in Donabs his main goal

-
ALSO READ
Biden to hold talks with Ukrainian President after meeting with Putin: Kyiv
Biden discusses security issues with Ukrainian President, assures support
Ukrainian president Zelensky hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions
Negotiations on Ukraine issue would pose challenge of their own for Biden
NATO, EU call for de-escalation of Russian build-up on Ukraine border
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named the end of the war in the eastern region of Donbas his main goal.
"Unfortunately, we have not ended the war in the eastern part of our state. This is my main goal. That is why I say 'yet.' Because the next year will be better," Zelensky said in a New Year address to the nation.
Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.
A ceasefire deal was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU