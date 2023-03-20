Climate ministers meet in Copenhagen for 1st high-level meeting since COP27

Climate ministers and envoys are set to convene at the two-day Copenhagen Climate Ministerial that starts on Monday and hosted by the incumbent Egyptian and incoming UAE Presidencies of the Conference of the Parties (COP), and Denmark's minister of energy and climate Dan Jorgensen.

Egypt's Foreign Minister and President Sameh Shoukry, and COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al-Jaber will co-chair the meeting with Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, other UN senior officials and non-governmental stakeholders in attendance.

The political high-level meeting in the Danish capital will focus on catalyzing the implementation of the outcomes from .

The meeting will tackle the main issues of adaptation, finance, mitigation and loss and damage through a threefold agenda that addresses: Implementing the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan (SHIP) and building on outcomes, commitments and pledges, setting the course for a successful COP28 in the UAE, and cementing Paris Agreements targets through the first Global Stocktake exercise.

"I am very pleased to co-lead once again the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial. Last year, Minister Dan JA,rgensen and the Danish government provided a dynamic and constructive platform for ministerial climate conversations. The ministerial is an opportunity for us to reflect on the instrumental breakthroughs, as well as key achievements that came out of Sharm El Sheikh and consolidate the unity of purpose in fighting and driving further implementation and action through 2023, on the road to COP28 in the UAE," said Shoukry.

"I continue to urge more ambitious climate action, remind us of the perils of backsliding, and to stay focused on implementation and outcomes."

For the first time since COP27, ministers of climate and prominent political figures will meet in person to advance the COP process.

They are expected to push for further robust climate action that meets COP27's milestone achievements and ambitions, and maintains the momentum for delivering at COP28, where the priorities will include: Operationalizing the loss and damage funding arrangements and fund; finalizing the outcome on Global Goal on Adaptation; Implementing the Mitigation Work Programme; launching the Just Transition Work Programme; and keeping the 1.5 ambition alive.

The ministerial agenda will comprise plenaries and breakout sessions, on climate adaptation, finance, loss and damage, mitigation, as well as the 'Global Stocktake', which will take place at the COP28.

The Global Stocktake is part of the ambition mechanism built into the Paris Agreement and will take stock of its implementation to assess the common progress of succeeding with the long-term goals of the Agreement.

"As we approach the mid-point of this critical decade, the Global Stocktake will underscore the paramount importance of a continuum of progress, identification of opportunities and challenges, and supporting further action and ambition across all themes in a transparent, participatory, and inclusive manner. This vital and long anticipated milestone of the Paris Agreement architecture will highly benefit from continuous and consistent political leadership, engagement, and support," mentioned the invitation to the ministerial meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)