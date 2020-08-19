Clinton says Trump will 'blame, bully, belittle' if he stays at White House

has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White House: Blame, bully and belittle.

The former president addressed the second night of the virtual on Tuesday and said Trump defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media. Clinton said, Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame.

But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards. He also praised Democratic candidate but spent far more time on the offensive against Trump, who defeated his wife, Hillary, to clinch the presidency in 2016.

played a major role in conventions for four decades but was limited to five minutes on Tuesday.

But even abbreviated, his appearance is tricky for Democrats. In the #MeToo era, as the party is focused on overt appeals to female voters, putting Clinton on stage is problematic for Democrats, given the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against him.