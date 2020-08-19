JUST IN
Oil steadies as demand fears due to Covid-19 offset high OPEC compliance
Clinton says Trump will 'blame, bully, belittle' if he stays at White House

He also praised Democratic candidate Joe Biden but spent far more time on the offensive against Trump, who defeated his wife, Hillary, to clinch the presidency in 2016

AP | PTI  |  New York 

Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame, said Clinton.

Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White House: Blame, bully and belittle.

The former president addressed the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and said Trump defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media. Clinton said, Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame.

But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards. He also praised Democratic candidate Joe Biden but spent far more time on the offensive against Trump, who defeated his wife, Hillary, to clinch the presidency in 2016.

Bill Clinton played a major role in conventions for four decades but was limited to five minutes on Tuesday.

But even abbreviated, his appearance is tricky for Democrats. In the #MeToo era, as the party is focused on overt appeals to female voters, putting Clinton on stage is problematic for Democrats, given the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 09:44 IST

