JUST IN
126th birth anniversary of Netaji marked with tributes, exhibition in UK
US health officials propose once-a-year Covid shots for most Americans
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits 162 km northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia
Analysts sceptic on the proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into 16-hour power outage in Pakistan
Reviewing engagement with Taliban, says US on rights violations in Afghan
Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid
Exchange of messages on revival of 2015 nuclear deal continues: Iran
Won't block Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says Germany's foreign minister
Pak suffers nationwide power outage after grid failure: Power ministry
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Jeff Bezos may sell Washington Post to buy American football team: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coldest day of season grips S Korea; Seoul records minus 25.5 degrees C

The lowest apparent temperature for Seoul was minus 25.5 degrees, while that of Cheorwon was minus 39.3 degrees

Topics
Seoul | South Korea | winter

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korea flag
Photo: Unsplash

The coldest day of the season gripped South Korea on Tuesday, with morning lows dropping to minus 16.4 degrees Celsius in Seoul and to minus 25.5 degrees in the northern county of Cheorwon, the state weather agency said.

The lowest apparent temperature for Seoul was minus 25.5 degrees, while that of Cheorwon was minus 39.3 degrees, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

A cold wave warning is issued when the morning low is below minus 15 degrees for more than two consecutive days, or when the temperature drops sharply and major damage is expected, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA as saying.

Cold wave alerts took effect for most of the country, including Seoul, starting at 9 p.m. the previous day.

The mercury dropped to minus 1.9 degrees in Jeju Island as heavy snowfall, of up to 30-50 cm, is expected to hit the island.

Temperatures in the western port city of Incheon, the central city of Daejeon, the southwestern city of Gwangju and the southeastern port city of Busan were minus 16.2 degrees, minus 11.7 degrees, minus 8 degrees and minus 4.4 degrees, respectively, in the morning.

Morning lows are expected to dip further to between minus 9 to minus 23 degrees on Wednesday, when people start returning to work after their extended Lunar New Year holiday, according to the KMA.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Seoul

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.