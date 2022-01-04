Concerns over supplies after lockdown of largest port in China

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
Chinese President is frustrated with some of his officials. Here's why
-
A partial lockdown in Ningbo city in East China's Zhejiang province, home to the world's largest port, has led to problems like fewer drivers and trucks, raising concerns about supplies for international brands such as Nike and Adidas, Global Times reported.
The Chinese authorities announced a lockdown in the district of Beilun in Ningbo following the discovery of a Coronavirus case on Saturday. The infected person is an employee of Shenzhou International, a major garment processing company in Ningbo that supplies global sports and leisure brands like Nike and Uniqlo.
Ningbo has reported 23 Coronavirus cases, and the outbreak is highly concentrated in Shenzhou's plant in Beilun.
Shenzhou released a statement on Monday, saying that parts of the company's production base in Beilun will halt production in the short term to conform to local segregation measures. The company will actively evaluate how the outbreak will affect its operations, the report said.
This has triggered some worries that China's Coronavirus spread might "hit" overseas clothing brands, the report said.
The lockdown in Beilun also has an impact of wider scope, as Beilun is one of the 19 areas of Ningbo-Zhoushan port and home to some of the city's busiest container terminals. Last year, the Ningbo-Zhoushan port's throughput exceeded 30 million standard containers, a record.
Experts said Shenzhou should have made contingency plans to cope with Coronavirus-triggered production stoppage, whether by shifting to other ports in China or letting the unaffected employees work.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU