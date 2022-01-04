Shopping on social media to hit $1.2 tn by 2025, India key market

-
ALSO READ
SSC CGL answer key released on ssc.nic.in: Steps to raise objection
Indian geospatial market can grow at 12.8% to Rs 63,100 cr by 2025-Report
Truck and bus maker Daimler India targets 100% carbon neutrality by 2025
India to host 2026 World T20; 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan
India has potential to attract annual FDI of $120 bn by 2025: Minister
-
Driven by Gen Z and millennial users, shopping on social media platforms is likely to reach $1.2 trillion globally by 2025, and highest growth will be seen in developing markets such as India and Brazil, a new report showed on Tuesday.
China will remain the most advanced market both in size and maturity in the social commerce space that will account for 17 per cent of all e-commerce spend by 2025.
Currently, nearly eight out of 10 social media users in India use social commerce to make purchases, according to the report by Accenture.
"Despite being a mature market, almost half of consumers in India are making more impulse purchases than planned purchases," the findings showed.
Users from India are more than twice as likely to sell on social platforms compared to users in the US and the UK.
"Shoppers in China, India and Brazil care more about features that help them discover and evaluate potential purchases -- both areas where social features enhance the existing experience," the report mentioned.
Gen Z and millennial social media users will account for 62 per cent of global social commerce spend by 2025.
Millennials alone will account for nearly $401 billion of social commerce spend by 2025.
"Driven by mobile-first consumer preferences and the launch of new hyperlocal social commerce platforms, the emerging success of social commerce in India is a testimony to the power of people and communities,a said Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead -- Strategy & Consulting, Accenture in India.
"To take advantage of this growing opportunity, it will be crucial that these social commerce platforms offer consumers the right experience built around trust and satisfaction, and broaden their appeal through the use of local languages and video interfaces," Gupta elaborated.
More than half (59 per cent) of social buyers surveyed said they are more likely to support small and medium-sized businesses through social commerce than when shopping through ecommerce websites.
Furthermore, 63 per cent said they are more likely to buy from the same seller again, showing the benefits of social commerce in building loyalty and driving repeat purchases.
"Half of social media users surveyed, however, indicate they are concerned that social commerce purchases will not be protected or refunded properly, making trust the biggest barrier to adoption, as it was for e-commerce at its beginning," the report noted.
By 2025, the highest number of social commerce purchases globally are expected in clothing, consumer electronics and home decor.
Fresh food and snack items also represent a large product category (13 per cent) although sales are nearly exclusive to China.
"Beauty and personal care, although smaller in terms of total social commerce sales, is predicted to quickly gain ground on e-commerce and capture over 40 per cent of digital spend on average for this category in key markets by 2025," said the Accenture report.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU