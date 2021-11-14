Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement

The Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of (CPC) was about the history of the Party and the achievements of President He set the tone for his long-term governance at this high-level important meeting. The Session paved the way for the 20th National Congress of the CPC to be held next year. It is widely expected that Xi will win a third term at the Congress, consolidating his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The four-day event comprising about 400 members started on 8th November and concluded on 11th in Beijing.

According to the official news agency Xinhua, the Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the CPC reviewed the "Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of on the Party's Centennial Struggle". This resolution was mainly to establish Xi's historical status and cement his authority. The Session put an end to any doubts about Xi's achievements and any ambiguity about Xi's farewell, but he is here to govern for a long time.

"It was obvious that now wants to make the achievements of the party before all of them are on his own. This Sixth Plenary Session reminds me of the 'God-making movement' for him," said Li Shimin, a political commentator in an interview given to a Chinese newspaper.

Li pointed out that he saw some comments that Xi wanted to elevate himself to the status of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping in the Sixth Plenary Session. He said that when Mao Zedong was ageing, he deliberately helped the narrative of a cult figure and "created God" like impression among cadres. The Communist Party used his propaganda to promote him as a superhuman being.

"But don't forget that Mao Zedong was already very old at that time and had confined himself to a limited role. Looking at history, it was said that Mao Zedong was still in power or was controlled by the people around him. I think we are facing the same situation where is being used by people around him and he will be increasingly isolated from the outside world, observed Li.

"In fact, people around Xi are using him more than he is commanding people around him," he added further.

Li believes that if Xi continues with the same trend as Mao Zedong in his later years, he will be isolated from the outside world and will have contact fewer contacts. Xi's words and deeds will be shaped by outsiders. The more he is "created by others", he will lose the 'Real Power' and will only become a stamp used by

Li observed that the smartest person is to be able to obtain benefits without too much risk, but Xi is now taking over the responsibility of thousands of generations. "If he makes a mistake, everyone is wrong. Slowly, the people around him will stop him from speaking publicly and stop him from making public appearances."

Using harsh interpretation of the current situation, Li said: "Xi must have his ability to sit in his current position, but those who know how to seize power may not know how to step down."

He observed that after Mao Zedong, the CCP had established a pattern of collective rule and avoided disputes and disputes over power sharing.

"In the past, similar events have occurred repeatedly. If it is the day when Xi must surrender power, can he smoothly hand over power? Will the people around him who are fighting for power be so peaceful?" Li questioned bluntly.

