Consider Ukrainian students as war victims, urges doctors body

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
The National Medical Forum has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider those medical students who have been evacuated from Ukraine as war victims.
"By Geneva convention, these migrations were forced and as a result of the unfortunate war between the two countries leading to a loss of fruitful employment and living opportunities for these displaced students and thus these displaced and migrated students should be considered as War Victims", reads the letter.
Talking to IANS, Dr Prem Aggarwal, President National Medical Forum, said, "Just bringing the students from war-torn region will not help them. They are the war victims. We have to make one-time special clause for them to complete their studies". Dr Aggarwal said that the forum will also file a petition in the Supreme Court to declare them as the war victims.
Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, massive destruction and loss of lives have taken place in all the cities of Ukraine leading to exodus of Indian medical students from that country. These students were not involved in the war but were residing in the war zone and thus were at an extreme degree of risk of hostilities, reads the letter.
However, now they lost the opportunity to complete their education and fruitful employment, said the forum requesting the government to declare these forcefully migrated students as war victims so that the community can help them accordingly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU