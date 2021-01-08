Coolpad eyes mobile accessories production in India by year-end

Smartphone maker on Friday said it plans to start accessories production in India by the end of this year as the company announced foray into the segment with wireless ear buds.

"We have scaled our production capacity for and accessories to 5 million and soon plan to start the production of accessories in India by end of 2021," India CEO Fisher Yuan said in a statement.

The company has started selling its first audio accessory Cool Bass Buds through Amazon for Rs 1,199.

"After positioning as one of the leading brands in the budget category, we are thrilled to enter into the audio accessories segment," Yuan said.

He said the wireless earphone market has witnessed explosive growth in the past few months and holds infinite potential for a disruptive brand that introduces products with exceptional design and features.

"We are all set to launch a wide range of accessories for throughout 2021, and achieve market leaders status in this category as well," he added.

