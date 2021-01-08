UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's ad changes in Chrome browser

-
(Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.
"The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advertising spend to become even more concentrated on Google's ecosystem at the expense of its competitors," the Competition and Markets Authority said.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
