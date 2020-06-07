Coronavirus impact: China's exports dip 3.3%, imports shrink 16.7% in May

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: India may impose duties on 100 top Chinese imports
China Jan-Feb exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus weighs heavily
China reports no new domestic Covid-19 cases for second day; toll at 3,248
China spreading 'disinformation' on Covid-19 to shift responsibility: US
Coronavirus may be the 'Disease X' WHO cautioned about years ago
-
China's exports and imports both fell in May as the coronavirus and trade tensions with the US weighed on demand both at home and abroad.
Exports fell 3.3 per cent compared to a year earlier to $206.8 billion and imports dropped 16.7 per cent to $143.9 billion, the Chinese customs agency said Sunday.
ALSO READ: Data story: Delhi, Tamil Nadu reporting over twice as many new active cases as Maharashtra
The plunge in imports drove the country's trade surplus up to $62.9 billion. The surplus with the United States reached $27.9 billion.
ALSO READ: Trade blocks against China spell opportunity for Indian footwear sector
The fall in exports came after a surprise 3.5 per cent rise the previous month. Exports to the US totaled $37.2 billion, while imports from the US were $9.3 billion.
Analysts were expecting the decline in exports, attributing April's rise to orders placed before virus restrictions hit overseas economies and predicting that American and European customers would likely cancel other orders.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU